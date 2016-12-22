Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

Get an exclusive and entertaining look inside of a wind turbine. Simon and Andy are your guides as they travel 270 feet up to the top of a turbine at the National Wind Technology Center in Golden, Colo.
It started with a single phone call in 1955 and NORAD's tradition of tracking Santa began. Using cutting edge technology to provide real time updates on Santa's yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch and brings a little magic to your holiday season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to learn more.
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad, and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.
After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.
A Placer County, California, sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to provide a little interference for a bear that appeared to be limping as it tried to elude two coyotes pursuing it across Highway 89 at Squaw Valley. The video was posted Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
A deer spent two minutes wandering around a Gold's Gym in South Carolina after bursting through a window. The gym's general manager and a trainer attempted to corral the deer but it ultimately left the gym through the same window.