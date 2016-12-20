Here’s a twist: China brings textile jobs to USA

1:01 Sen. Bill Galvano reflects on Manatee County Legislative Delegation meeting Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

2:52 Making peppermint candy

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

0:52 Sarasota police attempt to identify drive-by shooting suspects

0:42 Second-graders get a Christmas surprise

2:31 Manatee Players DraMature senior actors practice improv

3:10 Recovering drug addicts talk about their overdoses

1:25 Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community