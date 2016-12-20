Santa goes swimming with sharks

Santa and his elf went under water to greet visitors at the Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium in Texas.
Joyce Marshall The Star-Telegram

Deer busts into Gold's Gym

A deer spent two minutes wandering around a Gold's Gym in South Carolina after bursting through a window. The gym's general manager and a trainer attempted to corral the deer but it ultimately left the gym through the same window.

Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.

NASA imagery shows how fast glaciers are melting

Ice from glaciers constantly flows into the ocean, but the speed the ice moves at changes. Landsat 8 provides near-real-time mapping of ice speed in nearly all the world’s frozen regions. Information like ice speed helps scientists study our home planet and its vulnerability to rising seas.

