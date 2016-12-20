Santa goes swimming with sharks

A deer spent two minutes wandering around a Gold's Gym in South Carolina after bursting through a window. The gym's general manager and a trainer attempted to corral the deer but it ultimately left the gym through the same window.
Raul Hinojosa had leukemia, and the staff at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, asked if he had any final wishes. He did. He wanted to marry his fiancé. They knew he didn’t have long, but they rushed to make it happen.
Twin sisters Erika and Eva Sandoval, of Antelope, meet for the first time on Dec. 12 since their conjoined bodies were successfully separated in a risky surgery the week before at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.
The girl's father, Colin Dunlap, posted this video on Twitter saying, "my daughter's body is crushed by chemo but she won't let me carry her up steps to bed. 'I'll make it,' she says each night-and does. so tough."
Ice from glaciers constantly flows into the ocean, but the speed the ice moves at changes. Landsat 8 provides near-real-time mapping of ice speed in nearly all the world’s frozen regions. Information like ice speed helps scientists study our home planet and its vulnerability to rising seas.