1,900 people died while being arrested in 2015. Two-thirds were intentionally killed.

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver? Pause

0:29 Deer busts into Gold's Gym

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:22 Protesters urge Florida electors to reject Donald Trump

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from sheriff's deputy

1:33 Bradenton firefighters bring Christmas cheer to The Haven