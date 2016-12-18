NFL player pulls a ‘Secret Santa,’ pays off electricity bills for more than 100 people

In football, perhaps no position generates as little interest as the punter, also known as the guy who comes on after the offense stalls.
Pat McAfee of the Indianapolis Colts defies that stereotype. He has his own radio show and more than 200,000 Twitter followers. His jersey is consistently one of the best-selling uniforms in Indianapolis. He even has gone viral a few times.
But more than that, McAfee has developed a reputation as one of the nicest people on his team and in the NFL through his charity work, and he lived up to that reputation again Friday by paying off the power bills for 115 Indianapolis residents.
This is the second year in a row McAfee has done this, according to WTHR. In 2015, he paid $18,000 to cover the bills of 83 people.
Earlier this year, McAfee also started a GoFundMe page to support homeless military veterans and promised to match up to $50,000 in donations. As of Sunday afternoon, the campaign has raised just under $25,000. He also has his own charitable foundation, The Pat McAfee Foundation, which is devoted to “providing scholarship assistance to the sons and daughters of US Military Personnel,” according to the foundation’s website.
According to Fox 59, McAfee did not even identify himself to the people whose bills he paid. At first, the donations to the Indianapolis Power & Light Company were anonymous, and customers were merely told their bills “had been taken care of.”
“All I could do was throw my hands up in the air and just give her the bill,” Valerie Moore, one of the beneficiaries of McAfee’s generosity, said.
“So whoever you are God bless you, God bless you and thank you ever so much for blessing us.”
Comments