Trans girl from Kansas City makes history with National Geographic cover

A Kansas City girl will make history when she becomes the first transgender person to appear on the cover of National Geographic.
According to Yahoo.com, the January issue of National Geographic features on the cover 9-year-old transgender girl Avery Jackson of Kansas City.
Avery was the subject of a Kansas City Star article in 2014 that detailed the then 6-year-old’s journey as a transgender girl.
Avery’s mother, Debi, is founder of Kansas City-based trans-parenting.com, an organization that provides support and educational resources to parents and their advocates raising a gender independent child.
The special “Gender Revolution” issue features interviews with more than 80 transgender and gender-expansive youth across the globe.
On the cover, Avery is quoted as saying, “The best thing about being a girl is, now I don’t have to pretend to be a boy,” according to the Yahoo report.
