Kindness of strangers rids a woman’s home of bedbugs

The morning the exterminators came, Clara Hunter could only hope.
The bedbugs that had tormented her for more than a year — making sleep all but impossible as her house teemed with a nearly unlivable infestation — might soon be dead.
But she wasn’t sure. She had tried everything to kill them. She’d cleaned her house and doused the place with bug sprays.
Now she was relying on the kindness of strangers.
“I love it,” Hunter said. “Everybody is seeing about everybody.”
She was talking about the people who had read an article about her in The Telegraph last month.
The newspaper piece, part of the annual Reindeer Gang series about locals in need at the holidays, told how, as she put it, “I’m sleeping with the bugs. Every night.”
Someone who works for Peachtree Pest Control in Warner Robins saw Hunter’s story. The company offered Hunter its services. For free.
But first Hunter, who is 75, had to toss out her easy chairs, a couch and her bedding.
The morning the exterminators arrived, there was a pile of furniture beside the road near Hunter’s mailbox along Ninadel Drive at the northeastern edge of Macon’s Unionville neighborhood.
Billy Sheffield, the bug man, parked his pickup beside it.
“We want to help her out,” he said. “You don’t want anybody … to have to live like that.”
Sheffield added, “I told her, ‘Don’t you worry about it, you’re gonna sleep good tonight.’”
His crew used hot steam and a chemical spray to treat Hunter’s house.
The other day, when a Telegraph reporter checked in on her to see how things were going, Hunter said the exterminators had worked for two days to rid the place of bugs.
Since then, she’d been sleeping in a new bed.
Her furniture was being replaced.
As for the bedbugs, she said, “I just hope they don’t come back.”
