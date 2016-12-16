Send everyone home for Christmas – nobody's working anyway

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

1:57 East Manatee Fire Chief Byron Teates retiring

1:55 Councilman Gene Gallo's wife dies in crash

1:32 Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs