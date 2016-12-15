You think you can recognize fake news? So does most of the country.

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica Pause

1:45 CVS begins selling naloxone to patients July 1 without an individual prescription

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:15 Raleigh riders all hail this Christmas cab

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

1:01 Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat