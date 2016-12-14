Hackers targeting Democrats leaked memos about NC redistricting, House races

A bipartisan decision this week to launch a federal investigation into how and why hackers infiltrated Democratic party computers has renewed interest into whether foreign interference took place in down-ballot U.S. House races, including one in North Carolina.
The stolen memos also raise questions about whether national Democratic Party groups unfairly backed incumbents who faced primary challenges.
The New York Times reported Tuesday that Democrats running in at least a dozen House races across the country were affected by the posting of the documents by a hacker who used the moniker Guccifer 2.0. Cybersecurity experts widely believe Guccifer 2.0 was connected to the Russian government.
Although the hacking of Democratic computers has been widely discussed for its possible impact on the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the leak of documents pirated from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had received far less attention, until the Times story.
Those memos revealed DCCC (commonly pronounced “D Triple C”) concerns about the possible effect of redistricting on reelection contests, in general, and, specifically, on the race of U.S. Rep. Alma Adams in N.C.’s 12th Congressional District, which had stretched from Charlotte to Greensboro but was redrawn to include only the Charlotte area.
Adams, who moved from Greensboro to Charlotte in order to remain a 12th District resident, won her June 7 primary by nearly 4,000 votes (about 14 percentage points). She beat Republican challenger Leon Threatt by more than 34 percentage points in the Nov. 8 general election.
In DCCC documents leaked to a website called “Progressive Army” in September, Adams was described as having an advantage over her two primary challengers. In a March 22, 2016, memo addressed to House Minority Leader U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, DCCC political director Ian Russell wrote that “Both the DCCC and EMILY’s List have been engaged with Rep. Adams team to provide the support necessary to win in a potentially tough primary. Both the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus) and NC delegation are very involved in Rep. Adams’ re-election.”
Another memo shows Adams requested an Oct. 9, 2016 meeting with DCCC Chairman U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico to talk about redistricting in North Carolina and the legal challenge to the state’s district maps.
The redrawing of districts in North Carolina recently reached the Supreme Court, with attorneys for a group of black voters arguing state lawmakers primarily used racial demographics to set district boundaries, in violation of federal law. Attorneys for the state and the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly argue race wasn’t the predominant factor used but, instead, political party affiliation.
A decision on the case is expected in 2017.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments