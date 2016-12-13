This Target receipt is 3 feet, 7 inches of holiday joy and law-enforcement love

0:12 Couponing mom says she was attacked for holding up grocery store line Pause

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

0:40 Heavy fog hits Bradenton

0:48 Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team