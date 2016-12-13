Twist in missing-woman case: Husband, his other wife arrested

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica Pause

2:09 Woman dragged off Delta flight by police in Detroit

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time

0:12 Couponing mom says she was attacked for holding up grocery store line

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

0:48 Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

0:40 Heavy fog hits Bradenton

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team