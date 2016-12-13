The upside of compulsive video-gaming may be less drug use among U.S. teens

2:02 Charleston church shooting timeline Pause

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad