Trump dismisses value of daily intel briefings as he doubts CIA on Russia hacks

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

1:59 Millie and Miracles are inseparable

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis