Tensions were high as police demanded a man’s gun. Then his girlfriend intervened.

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees Pause

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:59 Millie and Miracles are inseparable

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:08 Rev. John Foulkrod of Palmetto Presbyterian Church wants to help people with holiday blues

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say