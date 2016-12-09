She fired up Facebook Live on the highway. Moments later, everyone in her car was dead.

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students Pause

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

3:23 Highlights from white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at Texas A&M

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies