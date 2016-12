Thanks to the ingenuity, and big heart, of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The man, who remains anonymous, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.