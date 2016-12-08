The white supremacists strike back: Neo-Nazis call for a Star Wars boycott

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint Pause

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

1:33 'Flight To The North Pole' brings Santa to SRQ

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee