Watch as injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

Thanks to the ingenuity, and big heart, of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The man, who remains anonymous, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.
Port Royal Veterinary Hospital

National

Remembering Pearl Harbor

World War II veteran Marvin Westcott recalls what it was like to see the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack as his ship, the USS Balch, returned to the harbor early on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. Westcott was one of many that gathered at the Armed Forces Retirement Home for a ceremony and wreath laying to remember the day on Monday, December 7, 2015.

National

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Firefighters in Oakland, California knocked down part of the wall of the Ghost Ship warehouse, where a fire killed at least 36 people on Friday night. Investigators are still searching for more bodies, and officials had said an unstable wall was posing a safety hazard to those searching the structure, and hampering the search.

National

'Overtime - it’s about time'

This video from the U.S. Department of Labor explains the updated salary threshold rules issued by the Obama administration that would guarantee overtime protections to about one-third of salaried workers.

National

A love story in a bottle

Gig Harbor, Washington sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton, Washington. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.

Nation & World Videos