Oklahoma lawmaker wants armed officers in private schools

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

1:26 Manatee County develops parks master plan

1:54 Kidd makes dramatic escape attempt