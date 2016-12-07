Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

Bellevue, Washington, police officers responded to a report of a loose dog at Robinswood Park last week. They found a small, angry dog wearing a sweater with baseballs on it and blue pants. Unfortunately, the dog's pants fell down and caused him to fall. He has been transported to the King County Animal Shelter.
Injured veteran Clay Luthy and his 10-year-old golden retriever Charlotte have both been hired at Lowe's in Abilene, Texas. Luthy has had five surgeries on his knees and can't bend his left leg. But with Charlotte's help, he can work with her at his side -- and the pair have become customer favorites at their store.
This video from the U.S. Department of Labor explains the updated salary threshold rules issued by the Obama administration that would guarantee overtime protections to about one-third of salaried workers.
Gig Harbor, Washington sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton, Washington. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, who served aboard USS Dobbin as a musician's mate during the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, gets to be an honorary bandmaster for the U.S. Navy Band during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the attacks.
Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.