Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

Surveillance video shows a Waukegan, Illinois, police officer being dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway.
Waukegan, Illinois, Police Department

National

Holiday fashion fail lands dog on wrong side of the law

Bellevue, Washington, police officers responded to a report of a loose dog at Robinswood Park last week. They found a small, angry dog wearing a sweater with baseballs on it and blue pants. Unfortunately, the dog's pants fell down and caused him to fall. He has been transported to the King County Animal Shelter.

National

'Overtime - it’s about time'

This video from the U.S. Department of Labor explains the updated salary threshold rules issued by the Obama administration that would guarantee overtime protections to about one-third of salaried workers.

National

A love story in a bottle

Gig Harbor, Washington sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton, Washington. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.

National

It's not easy being Santa

So you think Santa Claus has it easy until Christmas Eve? Watch kids (of all ages) react as they visit with Santa at Crabtree Valley Mall - and be sure to catch the end!

National

Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.

Nation & World Videos