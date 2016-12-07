You’re more likely to get an STD if you like to go bare down there, study says

1:25 Manatee County's barrier island mayors asking for funding from county Pause

0:23 Braden River, Palmetto trade buzzer-beaters in boys basketball

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:17 World War II vet remembers Pearl Harbor

1:40 Kansan who died at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest

0:37 Aerial footage of fire from pipeline explosion in Alabama

3:10 Obama: Strategy 'breaking the back' of Islamic State

1:09 Willie Taggart returns to Palmetto for USF youth camp