Christmas tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

This video from the U.S. Department of Labor explains the updated salary threshold rules issued by the Obama administration that would guarantee overtime protections to about one-third of salaried workers.
Gig Harbor, Washington sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton, Washington. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, who served aboard USS Dobbin as a musician's mate during the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, gets to be an honorary bandmaster for the U.S. Navy Band during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the attacks.
Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department in Idaho to keep your home safe this holiday season.
Thousands of activists have setup camp at Standing Rock to protest the four-state, 3.8-billion dollar pipeline planned to go through the area and its affect on the local water supply. Military veterans have stepped forward as well to defend the North Dakota land from the pipeline and have pledged to act as a human sheild if necessary.
More than 50 people were attending an Oakland concert for Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast Tour when fire broke out on Friday, December 2, 2016. The building, which held artist studios, reportedly had no sprinklers.
A Facebook group devoted to helping pet owners find their lost animals in Huntsville, Alabama created a float for the local Christmas parade, but met tragedy when a driver flicked a cigarrette onto the float. Within minutes, the structure was ablaze.