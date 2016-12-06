‘Never forget’ takes on urgency as Pearl Harbor survivors dwindle

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

1:25 Manatee County's barrier island mayors asking for funding from county

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

1:35 Miomir Kecmanovic, Maria Lourdes Carle win Eddie Herr ITF titles

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:47 Surveillance video captures man looking up women's skirts at Walmart

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: 'It's ridiculous'

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

1:55 Larry McCray gets Blues Fest crowd jiving