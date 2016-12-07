Damage estimate: Repeal of Obamacare would leave 30 million without coverage

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

0:23 Braden River, Palmetto trade buzzer-beaters in boys basketball

1:25 Manatee County's barrier island mayors asking for funding from county

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:00 Palmetto mayor addresses proposed county pool north of Manatee River