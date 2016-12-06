After couple’s heroin overdose, man says video was ‘the best thing’ that happened to him

2:03 A love story in a bottle Pause

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:28 'Super Bowl of Math' at Fort Mill Elementary

0:22 Easy as Pi: This 12-year-old can recite up to 576 digits

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

1:59 Trump's White House

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

0:48 The top baby names of 2016