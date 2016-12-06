These 'crazy ants' love to munch on cellphones and TVs. Are they headed your way?

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:47 Surveillance video captures man looking up women's skirts at Walmart

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:48 Watch as motorcycle-riding thieves rob Florida gas station at gunpoint

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

0:55 Final countdown nears for completion of Fort Hamer Bridge