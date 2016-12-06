It's not easy being Santa

So you think Santa Claus has it easy until Christmas Eve? Watch kids (of all ages) react as they visit with Santa at Crabtree Valley Mall - and be sure to catch the end!
Jill Knight The News & Observer

Oakland warehouse fire leaves 33 dead

More than 50 people were attending an Oakland concert for Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast Tour when fire broke out on Friday, December 2, 2016. The building, which held artist studios, reportedly had no sprinklers.

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence. Credit: AP

Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

The Sevier County mayor said Thursday that there are over 400 structures in the county that have been destroyed by wildfire but officials hope by this weekend to allow residents to go in and assess their properties themselves. National Park officials confirmed that the fire was human-caused as investigators continue to assess the fire's damage.

Dolly Parton to help Tennesee fire victims

Country music legend Dolly Parton says she's establishing The My People Fund to help victims of the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area and left seven dead. The fund donate $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes. The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but it was spared any significant damage.

