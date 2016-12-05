Oakland warehouse fire death toll rises to 36

More than 50 people were attending an Oakland concert for Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast Tour when fire broke out on Friday, December 2, 2016. The building, which held artist studios, reportedly had no sprinklers.
A Facebook group devoted to helping pet owners find their lost animals in Huntsville, Alabama created a float for the local Christmas parade, but met tragedy when a driver flicked a cigarrette onto the float. Within minutes, the structure was ablaze.
Aerial footage on Thursday showed homes and trees damaged by wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Officials say crews discovered the remains of more people as they searched through rubble, bringing the death toll to 11.
The Sevier County mayor said Thursday that there are over 400 structures in the county that have been destroyed by wildfire but officials hope by this weekend to allow residents to go in and assess their properties themselves. National Park officials confirmed that the fire was human-caused as investigators continue to assess the fire's damage.
Country music legend Dolly Parton says she's establishing The My People Fund to help victims of the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area and left seven dead. The fund donate $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes.
The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but it was spared any significant damage.
Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray presented medical examiner slides, surveillance video and other police evidence in discussing why no charges were filed against CMPD Officer Bentley Vinson in the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Members of the Black Lives Matter movement, the group Charlotte Uprising and many others came out Wednesday night to protest District Attorney Andrew Murray's decision not to prosecute CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson in the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.
An injured 53-pound alligator snapping turtle was rescued from a drainage pipe in a new residential development 35 miles outside of Houston after being found wedged inside the pipe. The alligator snapping turtle was saved by fire-rescue crews and is recovering at a Houston wildlife rehabilitation center.
The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is sinking and leaning. The tower has sunk 16 inches and is now leaning 2 inches. The European Space Agency released satellite imagery that shows the skyscraper still sinking at a steady rate.