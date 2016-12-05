Oakland warehouse fire death toll rises to 36

Authorities announced the latest tally early Monday, saying they expect the number to rise. Eleven victims have been positively identified, but the names have yet to be publicly released.
AP

Oakland warehouse fire leaves 33 dead

More than 50 people were attending an Oakland concert for Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast Tour when fire broke out on Friday, December 2, 2016. The building, which held artist studios, reportedly had no sprinklers.

Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

The Sevier County mayor said Thursday that there are over 400 structures in the county that have been destroyed by wildfire but officials hope by this weekend to allow residents to go in and assess their properties themselves. National Park officials confirmed that the fire was human-caused as investigators continue to assess the fire's damage.

Dolly Parton to help Tennesee fire victims

Country music legend Dolly Parton says she's establishing The My People Fund to help victims of the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area and left seven dead. The fund donate $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes. The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but it was spared any significant damage.

