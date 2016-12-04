Army Corps blocks route for Dakota Access oil pipeline

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home' Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

1:35 Miomir Kecmanovic, Maria Lourdes Carle win Eddie Herr ITF titles

0:35 Miomir Kecmanovic fends of Ergi Kirkin to reach Eddie Herr final

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death