Facing desertion trial, Bergdahl asks Obama for pardon

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:23 Secret Santas give out money

0:30 Team USA routs Turkey 5-1 in U-17 soccer

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

1:09 Manatee boys basketball continues perfect start against Bell Creek Academy

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics