Dolly Parton to help Tennesee fire victims

Country music legend Dolly Parton says she's establishing The My People Fund to help victims of the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area and left seven dead. The fund donate $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes. The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but it was spared any significant damage.
Jeremy Westby/Webster Public Relations - Handout

Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.

'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams

The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the "salmon cannon" gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Research has shown no significant differences in injury rates, immune response, stress response, or gamete viability between fish using Whooshh's system versus trap and haul.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee, wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, emergency officials said a wildfire had set 30 structures ablaze, including a 16-story hotel, and was at the edge of the Dollywood theme park. Mandatory evacuations were underway for areas in and around Gatlinburg, including the south part of Pigeon Forge, where Dolly Parton's theme park is, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener said in a news release Monday night.

Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

A Donald Trump supporter stood up mid-flight and shouted about Donald Trump and disparaged supporters of Hillary Clinton. It’s unclear what originally provoked him. And though the staff on the Delta aircraft allowed him to stay on, he’s now been banned from using the airline for the rest of his life, according to an in-staff memo obtained by CNBC.

