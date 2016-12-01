Doctor won’t be seeing patients after calling Michelle Obama ‘monkey face’

3:01 DA shows evidence to explain decision not to charge police officer in Charlotte shooting Pause

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "it was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

0:52 Leaning San Francisco tower seen sinking from space

2:20 Charlotte Uprising marches two weeks after police shooting

0:24 District Attorney met with Scott family

4:26 Community members react to Scott decision

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

0:29 Suspect in police shooting killed after standoff in East Tacoma

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision