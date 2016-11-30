Family was kicked off an American Airlines flight because of their service dog

An Illinois family spent Thanksgiving at an airport after they were kicked off an American Airlines flight because their son’s service dog was too big.
Amy Weasel, her husband and their 12-year-old son, Bryant, were traveling home on Thanksgiving from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Evansville, Ind., with Bryant’s 110-pound service dog, named Chugg. Bryant has Dravet Syndrome, which causes him to have seizures.
Amy Weasel filled out the required paperwork and called the airline ahead of time to make sure Chugg could fly, she told FOX 46. The family didn’t have any problems on their previous flights of the trip.
But after boarding at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, a flight attendant made them move and said Chugg had to be under the seat. The flight attendant called a manager, who told Amy Weasel they had to get off the plane, according to reports.
The family spent Thanksgiving trying to get on another flight, until American Airlines eventually got them a hotel room and put them on a flight the next day to St. Louis, three hours from their home, WCNC reported. She told FOX 46 that they had to rent a car to get home, and there were no one-way rentals, so she had to return it to St. Louis.
In a statement, according to FOX News, American Airlines said it apologized to the Weasels and is reaching out to them, adding that the company is “looking into the issue with PSA Airlines, the regional carrier who operated that flight.”
Weasel told WCNC that she hadn’t heard from American Airlines, but when she called to tell them about the issue, she was offered a $150 voucher.
