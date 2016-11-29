U.S. supporters pay respect to Fidel Castro

Supporters of Fidel Castro visited the Cuban Embassy in Washington D.C. Monday to sign the book of condolences for the revolutionary leader and honor his memory at a makeshift memorial that has grown since his death late Friday night. They remembered his work on education and healthcare. They left flowers and cards that now adorn the gates. It’s an image much different than the one in Miami where thousands of Cuban Americans have been dancing, singing and honking car horns to celebrate the death of a man who jailed their family members and forced them into exile.