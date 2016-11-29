U.S. supporters pay respect to Fidel Castro

Supporters of Fidel Castro visited the Cuban Embassy in Washington D.C. Monday to sign the book of condolences for the revolutionary leader and honor his memory at a makeshift memorial that has grown since his death late Friday night. They remembered his work on education and healthcare. They left flowers and cards that now adorn the gates. It’s an image much different than the one in Miami where thousands of Cuban Americans have been dancing, singing and honking car horns to celebrate the death of a man who jailed their family members and forced them into exile.
Franco Ordonez Herald Washington Bureau

National

Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

A group of children were nearly struck when a police chase ended in a crash in a Pennsylvania town. After missing the children, the out-of-control police cruiser hit a minivan that was parked along the street. The police officer who was driving the cruiser was taken to a hospital as a precaution and has been treated and released. The driver of the stolen vehicle got away.

National

21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama honored 21 recipients during his last Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House Tuesday. "Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, very personal way," Obama said. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper, Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Pardón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson received a medal.

National

In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

According to Capt. Mark Pierce of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita, Kansas, an initial four-car crash occurred nearby, which resulted in three people being transported to the hospital for minor injuries. As a tow truck was arriving to secure one of the vehicles in that crash, a passing train clipped the bed of the truck, sending a car flying. No injuries were reported from the second crash.

National

Man imprisoned for murder cops say he didn't do released on parole after 43 years

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. McClurkin was paroled, 43 years after he and another man were convicted of a 1973 murder. The Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the case, saying their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.

Nation & World Videos