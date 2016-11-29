Raging wildfires in South force evacuations in Tennessee

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho Pause

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but the police saw something stranger instead

1:23 U.S. supporters pay respect to Fidel Castro

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:17 NASA celebrates Small Business Saturday

1:46 FDOT secretary highlights Manatee transportation projects

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:28 Empty Bowls Luncheons to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee