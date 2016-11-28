Kanye West remains hospitalized, reportedly not stable enough to go home

A week after Kanye West was reluctantly hospitalized, the rapper reportedly didn’t appear ready to head home anytime soon.
Despite rumors that West would check out after the holiday weekend under the care of his personal physician, people “with direct knowledge of the situation” told TMZ on Monday that West still wasn’t stable enough leave Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
While a West rep had no official update on the rapper’s status early Monday, insiders’ clues have been filling in some of the blanks.
Sources involved with the situation told the Los Angeles Times last week that it had taken two hours to persuade Yeezy to agree to hospitalization – ostensibly for dehydration and sleep deprivation. Since he’s been there, sources told TMZ, he’s also dealt with depression and paranoia.
Apparently, support from wife Kim Kardashian has been West’s secret weapon for a while now, and her absence from his Saint Pablo Tour while she dealt with the aftermath of a life-threatening armed robbery in early October had made a major difference.
“This has been going on for years,” a source told People on Monday. “In the past when Kanye seemed to struggle, no one took it too seriously. The attitude was more like it was just Kanye being Kanye.”
Sans Kardashian, however, he “wasn’t able to snap back,” the source said.
Last week, an insider had explained to People that West was “used to leaning on her. Since Kim has had her own issues to deal with, the roles have been reversed. Kanye has had to stay strong to support Kim, and it’s like he can’t handle it anymore.”
In the days before his hospitalization, West cut one show short after three songs and a rant, and then canceled his tour’s remaining dates.
The robbery “did a number on him as much as Kim,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The mere thought that anything could happen to her sent him in a tailspin. He wasn’t sleeping and he was having nightmares about it.”
Kardashian has reportedly been by West’s side nearly nonstop since she jetted home from New York City a week ago, skipping what was to have been her first public appearance since the robbery. The couple have two children, daughter North and son Saint.
As people sent flowers and made calls to her husband, Kardashian was “being very careful about not letting him get wound up and making sure he rests and recovers,” a source close to West told Us Weekly on Sunday. She’d even been lying by his side and helping to feed him, the source said.
She reportedly spent most of Thanksgiving with West before heading out for dinner at sister Kylie Jenner’s place, where the rest of the family had gathered for the holiday.
Said the Us Weekly source, “Kim wouldn’t leave his side except to see the kids.”
