National

November 28, 2016 10:42 AM

Active shooter reported on Ohio State campus

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Columbus

Reports of an active shooter on the Ohio State University campus came to light around 9:56 a.m. Monday, according to multiple sources.

“Run Hide Fight,” was written in a tweet from the OSU Police account.

The local NBC4 Columbus station has reported seven people have been transported, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The shooter is said to be located at Watts Hall, the Material Science and Engineering building.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

View more video

Nation & World Videos