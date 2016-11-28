Active shooter reported on Ohio State campus

Reports of an active shooter on the Ohio State University campus came to light around 9:56 a.m. Monday, according to multiple sources.
“Run Hide Fight,” was written in a tweet from the OSU Police account.
Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.— OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) November 28, 2016
The local NBC4 Columbus station has reported seven people have been transported, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.
#BREAKING: CFD confirms 7 people transported after active shooter situation on OSU campus #NBC4 https://t.co/yBUOyLlEo5 pic.twitter.com/PSJjvKHu7Z— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) November 28, 2016
The shooter is said to be located at Watts Hall, the Material Science and Engineering building.
