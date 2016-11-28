K-9 dogs are overdosing during drug raids on the very opioids they’re investigating

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex Pause

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:52 Wild West re-enactment delights railroad fans in Parrish

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets