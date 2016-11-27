Alan Gross spent 5 years in a Cuban prison. This is what he thinks of Castro’s death

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs Pause

0:24 Hundreds marvel at sea of poinsettias

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets

2:15 At La Carreta, Cuban exiles celebrate Fidel Castro's death

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal