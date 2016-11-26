People have paid a company more than $80,000 to dig a hole for absolutely no reason

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease? Pause

0:48 Bodies discovered in burnt home

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest