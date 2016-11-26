It’s not a cure, but now there’s hope you can prevent Alzheimer’s

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer