Trump’s pick for White House counsel once represented Tom DeLay

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief Pause

1:17 NASA celebrates Small Business Saturday

0:30 Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County VP of Operations Beth Work talks about Christmas tree sales

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:11 Florida governor: Part of Miami Beach is Zika free

3:55 South Carolina governor says she had a 'very nice meeting' with Trump

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference