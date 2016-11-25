What’s inside these gift-wrapped boxes would make Santa mad

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto Pause

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets

0:56 North Port Police Department patrol car cameras capture fireball in the sky

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl