Kidnapped California mom released by captor, reunited with family, sheriff says

The California mother who disappeared earlier this month was found safe around 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning after flagging down a driver on Interstate 5.
The Sacramento Bee

21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama honored 21 recipients during his last Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House Tuesday. "Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, very personal way," Obama said. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper, Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Pardón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson received a medal.

In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

According to Capt. Mark Pierce of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita, Kansas, an initial four-car crash occurred nearby, which resulted in three people being transported to the hospital for minor injuries. As a tow truck was arriving to secure one of the vehicles in that crash, a passing train clipped the bed of the truck, sending a car flying. No injuries were reported from the second crash.

Man imprisoned for murder cops say he didn't do released on parole after 43 years

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. McClurkin was paroled, 43 years after he and another man were convicted of a 1973 murder. The Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the case, saying their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.

Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African lion cub is busy exploring his enclosure, playing with mother Kiki (there are no siblings to play with) and slowly being introduced, behind a protective screen, to his sister Zamaya. The lion cub is the first to be born at the zoo since 1968. A naming contest is underway.

