Trump picks charter school advocate Betsy Devos as education secretary

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

1:53 Trump's White House

2:43 An ambulance takes a victim from Bay Police Department

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:37 Football legend Ray Bellamy gives back to Manatee community for Thanksgiving

1:12 Salvation Army of Manatee County busy preparing free Thanksgiving Dinner

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery