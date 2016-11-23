Living insulin-free: ‘I feel like a whole new person’

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom Pause

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

1:11 Florida governor: Part of Miami Beach is Zika free

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference