‘World’s tallest’ water slide, which killed a 10-year-old boy, will be torn down

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

0:29 Manatee's food hub keeps pantries, soup kitchens stocked

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach