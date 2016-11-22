Detroit Police: Wayne State University officer shot

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead Pause

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:29 Manatee's food hub keeps pantries, soup kitchens stocked

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

1:11 Florida college students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump

1:53 Trump's White House