AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Trump begins backing off campaign vows on Clinton, climate
NEW YORK (AP) — Two weeks after his election victory, President-elect Donald Trump began backing off campaign promises Tuesday, including his hard line on climate change and his vow to jail "Crooked Hillary" Clinton that had brought thunderous "Lock her up" chants at his rallies.
A top adviser said Trump is now focused on matters that are essential in setting up his administration, not on comments he made during the heat of the campaign.
After a year blasting The New York Times, Trump submitted to an interview with reporters and editors at their Manhattan office. Among the topics covered, he:
— Pushed back against questions about conflicts that could arise due to a lack of separation between his government post and his many businesses, declaring that "the law's totally on my side, the president can't have a conflict of interest."
— Took his strongest stance yet against the "alt-right," a term often used as code for the white supremacist movement. Though members are celebrating his victory, he said, "It's not a group I want to energize. And if they are energized, I want to look into it and find out why."
---
Trump again disavows alt-right, white supremacists
ATLANTA (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is again distancing himself from the alt-right movement as its white supremacist members claim his election as a boon for their agenda.
"I disavow and condemn them," Trump said Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview with staff members of The New York Times.
It's the latest attempt from Trump to separate himself from groups and individuals widely condemned for their advocacy of white supremacy in American culture.
The Republican president-elect added that he does not want to "energize" the groups, one of which garnered viral headlines this weekend with a gathering in Washington, where organizers and attendees evoked Adolf Hitler's Third Reich with cries of "Heil Trump" and reprisals of the Nazi salute.
The Times has not yet released a full transcript or video of the meeting, but participants used Twitter to share his remarks throughout the exchange.
---
10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
1. TRUMP SOFTENS STANCES HE TOOK DURING CAMPAIGN
The president-elect backs off his hard line on climate change and his vow to jail "Crooked Hillary" Clinton.
2. TRUMP'S CHARITY ADMITS VIOLATING IRS RULES
The foundation says it ran afoul of regulations barring it from using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or major contributors.
---
School bus driver arrested as city mourns 5 children
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A school bus driver was behind bars Tuesday after a crash killed five youngsters and plunged Chattanooga into mourning over what the mayor called the "most unnatural thing in the world" — a parent losing a child.
Police said Johnthony Walker, 24, was speeding along a narrow, winding road Monday afternoon with 35 elementary school students aboard when he wrapped the bus around a tree. Walker was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide.
Reeling from the tragedy, Chattanoogans lined up to donate blood, created a memorial of flowers and stuffed toys at the crash scene.
At an evening prayer vigil, a local church overflowed and a gospel choir cried out in booming song. Preachers and officials spoke of grief, strength and faith.
Children the same age as those who died were talking, getting antsy and playing a little in the capacity-filled lobby. Reality intruded, though, as an usher walked a tearful woman through the crowd. "This woman needs a seat. She lost her daughter," he said.
---
Detroit Police: Wayne State University officer shot
DETROIT (AP) — An officer who works for Wayne State University in Detroit was shot in the head while on duty Tuesday near the campus and was in critical condition, officials said.
Authorities said a man they consider a "person of interest" was in custody late Tuesday, but it's unknown whether he was the shooter.
The officer, a five-year veteran, was on patrol when he radioed, saying he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs, and was about to speak to someone apparently on a bike, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.
"It was boom, boom, boom," Jacob Bolton, 20, who lives nearby, said in an interview later. "I heard some gunshots and I heard somebody hollering. But at first I thought I was dreaming."
Officers who arrived on the scene found the officer injured on the ground, Craig said.
---
Times reporters tweet news of Trump meeting as it happens
NEW YORK (AP) — Reporters at The New York Times tweeted details from a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as it happened on Tuesday, contrasting it with an off-the-record session Trump held a day earlier with leaders at the top television networks.
Reporters Maggie Haberman and Mike Grynbaum sent a steady stream of Twitter quotes from Trump on his decision not to pursue a case against former opponent Hillary Clinton about her private email server, and potential conflicts between his business and upcoming job in government.
The off-again, on-again Times meeting came as questions swirled about how forthright Trump will be with the media and, by extension, his soon-to-be constituents. He hasn't held a news conference since his election and on Tuesday sent out a video news release about some of his plans upon taking office.
His meeting with television executives and anchors Monday triggered reports that he criticized them about campaign coverage.
Trump's meeting at the Times headquarters, announced Monday, was briefly cancelled early Tuesday as the president-elect tweeted that the "terms and conditions" had been changed at the last minute. "Not nice," tweeted Trump.
---
Ex-gymnastics doctor arraigned; police probing 50 complaints
MASON, Mich. (AP) — A former USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in his home with a girl under 13, charges that Michigan's attorney general said are the "tip of the iceberg" as authorities investigate roughly 50 complaints.
Larry Nassar, who was arrested Monday while running an errand at a Lansing-area tire store, was arraigned by video from jail. He was released after 10 percent of a $1 million bond was paid, more than two months after two gymnasts — including a member of the 2000 U.S. women's Olympic team — accused him of sexual abuse during medical treatments.
Also on Tuesday, a Detroit attorney said he filed a civil lawsuit against Nassar on behalf of a Los Angeles woman who says she was sexually abused about 20 years ago during treatments when she was a 14-year-old gymnast.
It's at least the third civil suit filed against Nassar.
The woman filing Tuesday's lawsuit is not the girl in Michigan's criminal case.
---
Father of injured pipeline protester says she may lose arm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New York woman seriously hurt protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline faces multiple surgeries and could lose an arm, her father said Tuesday, and protesters and law enforcement gave conflicting accounts about what might have caused the explosion that injured her.
Sophia Wilansky, 21, was listed in serious condition and was undergoing surgery at a Minneapolis hospital.
Wilansky's father, Wayne Wilansky, said his daughter was hurt when law enforcement threw a grenade. The Morton County Sheriff's Office maintains authorities did not use concussion grenades or any devices that produce a flash or bang during a clash late Sunday and early Monday near the camp along the pipeline route in southern North Dakota where protesters have gathered for months.
The sheriff's office suggested in a statement Monday that an explosion heard during the skirmish might have been caused by small propane tanks that authorities said protesters had rigged to explode.
Dallas Goldtooth, a protest organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Wayne Wilansky disputed the claim by authorities, saying "there's multiple witnesses and my daughter, who was completely conscious, said they threw a grenade right at her."
---
CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said 'if Jews are People'
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on-screen banner Tapper says "horrified" him when it appeared during his show.
The vacationing Tapper responded to outraged viewers with Twitter posts explaining he's "furious."
The offending phrase appeared Monday during a discussion among substitute host of "The Lead" Jim Sciutto and two journalists about Republican President-elect Donald Trump's support from the alt-right.
The segment focused on a white nationalist leader whose anti-Semitic declarations Sciutto called "hate-filled garbage." An on-screen caption stated, "Alt-Right Founder Questions if Jews are People."
CNN has issued a statement calling the caption "poor judgment" and saying it very much regrets it and apologizes.
---
Reports: Kanye West is hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his national tour.
E! News, which is part of the E! network that airs the Kardashian family reality show and its spinoffs, reported that West was hospitalized Monday afternoon after his personal doctor called 911.
A rep for the E! network said Tuesday that E! cameras were not filming when the 911 call was made and that they are not filming at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where West is being treated.
A spokeswoman for West's wife, Kim Kardashian, had no comment Tuesday.
Los Angeles police told The Associated Press on Monday that they responded to a home in West Hollywood, California, and a person there was taken by ambulance to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold. Police did not identify the patient as West.
Comments